Factbox: Highlights of Hillary Clinton's economic proposals

(Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, in a speech on the U.S. economy on Monday, proposed policies for boosting middle-class incomes and clamping down on Wall Street abuses. Here are some of her key proposals:

WALL STREET. Clinton said she wants to reward longer-term investments, not quick trades. She praised President Barack Obama’s leadership imposing Wall Street regulations and said she would go further. “Too many of our major financial institutions are still too complex and too risky,” Clinton said. She promised to “appoint and empower regulators who understand ‘too big to fail’ is still too big a problem.”

SMALL BUSINESS. Clinton said 60 percent of new U.S. jobs are created by small businesses. She pledged to eliminate red tape, increase access to capital, provide tax relief and simplify the tax code.

EMPLOYEE PROFIT SHARING. Clinton promised to change the tax code to encourage companies to share profits with employees so that rising corporate earnings can also benefit workers. More details are expected at a Thursday campaign stop.

INCREASED LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION. Increasing women’s participation in the workforce will be a priority. She noted the U.S. has dropped to 19th from 7th among advanced countries in women’s labor force participation. “Studies show that nearly a third of this decline relative to other countries is because they’re expanding family friendly policies like paid leave and we are not,” Clinton said.

TRADE AND WORKER PROTECTIONS. Clinton said that trade drives growth but a “high bar” needs to be set for trade agreements and the U.S. must “be prepared to walk away” from bad deals. She blasted Republican governors for weakening the bargaining rights of unionized public employees.

WAGES. Clinton called for raising the minimum wage but did not name an exact figure. She promised to implement Obama’s new overtime rules and “crack down on bosses who exploit employees by misclassifying them as contractors.”

REFORMING THE TAX CODE. Clinton criticized Republican tax reform plans as benefiting the wealthy. Clinton supports “the Buffett Rule, which makes sure that millionaires don’t pay lower tax rates than their secretaries.” Closing a carried-interest loophole that enables many fund managers to pay artificially low taxes is another priority, Clinton said.

EDUCATION. Clinton will emphasize education as a way to raise wages. Allowing graduates to refinance education debt and a $1,500 tax credit for each apprentice trained and hired by a business will be components.