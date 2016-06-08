Clinton calls Trump economic ideas 'dangerously incoherent'

Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday said she will deliver an economic agenda address soon to contrast her policy differences with Republican Donald Trump, according to an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

In the interview, the presumptive Democratic nominee called her Republican counterpart’s statements on the economy “dangerously incoherent,” and vowed to propose a tax-cut plan for the middle class.

“It’s not hard to see how a Trump presidency could actually lead to a serious global economic crisis,” she said.