FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clinton calls Trump economic ideas 'dangerously incoherent'
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 8, 2016 / 10:08 PM / a year ago

Clinton calls Trump economic ideas 'dangerously incoherent'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday said she will deliver an economic agenda address soon to contrast her policy differences with Republican Donald Trump, according to an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

In the interview, the presumptive Democratic nominee called her Republican counterpart’s statements on the economy “dangerously incoherent,” and vowed to propose a tax-cut plan for the middle class.

“It’s not hard to see how a Trump presidency could actually lead to a serious global economic crisis,” she said.

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.