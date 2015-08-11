FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hillary Clinton to hand over private email server to Justice Department
#Politics
August 11, 2015 / 11:28 PM / 2 years ago

Hillary Clinton to hand over private email server to Justice Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton listens to a question from the audience during a community forum about substance abuse in Keene, New Hampshire August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has instructed her attorney to give the U.S. Justice Department her private email server and a thumb drive of work-related emails from her tenure as secretary of state, CNN reported on Tuesday, quoting a campaign spokeswoman.

Clinton’s use of her private email account linked to a server in her New York home for her work as America’s top diplomat came to light in March and drew fire from political opponents who accused her of sidestepping transparency and record-keeping laws.

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler

