U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her PDA upon her departure in a military C-17 plane from Malta bound for Tripoli, Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A new tranche of 7,000 additional pages of emails from former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private server will be released on Monday at 9 p.m. EDT, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.