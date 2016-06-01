FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton's IT aide to plead the Fifth in email lawsuit: The Hill
June 1, 2016 / 10:29 PM / a year ago

Clinton's IT aide to plead the Fifth in email lawsuit: The Hill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former State Department staffer Bryan Pagliano arrives for a closed hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington September 10, 2015.Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The man believed to have set up and maintained Hillary Clinton's private email server will assert his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination and refuse to answer questions as part of an open records lawsuit against the State Department, the Hill newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Bryan Pagliano will decline to answer questions from Judicial Watch, the conservative legal watchdog group, during a deposition scheduled for Monday, his lawyers wrote in a court filing on Wednesday afternoon, according to The Hill.

Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

