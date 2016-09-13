U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton climbs into her van outside her daughter Chelsea's home in New York, New York, United States September 11, 2016, after Clinton left ceremonies commemorating the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks feeling... REUTERS/Brian Snyder

NEW YORK Two computer technicians declined to answer questions from U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday about the unauthorized private email system that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton used during her tenure as U.S. secretary of state.

Paul Combetta and Bill Thornton repeatedly invoked their constitutional right not to incriminate themselves during about 10 minutes of questioning while under oath before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The investigation of Clinton's email system has become a troublesome issue for her presidential campaign, with Republican rival Donald Trump saying a recent finding by federal investigators that she mishandled classified government secrets in her email should disqualify her from office.

A third technician, Bryan Pagliano, did not appear at Tuesday's hearing despite a subpoena from the committee ordering his testimony. Lawmakers can jail people who defy congressional subpoenas.

Combetta and Thornton work for Platte River Networks, the Denver technology firm that began managing Clinton's email servers soon after she left the State Department in 2013. They invoked their Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination to each question from lawmakers and Jason Chaffetz, the committee's Republican chairman, excused them out of what he called "respect" for their rights.

Elijah Cummings, the committee's most senior Democratic member, expressed sympathy for the technicians, saying the Republicans were only trying to use them to embarrass Clinton.

Chaffetz criticized Pagliano, who managed Clinton's server while she was the nation's most senior diplomat, for not complying with the subpoena and said the committee would decide after the hearing whether to punish him. Pagliano, who joined the State Department with Clinton but also was paid privately by her for working on her server, was given a form of immunity from prosecution in 2015 for cooperating with a federal investigation into the mishandling of classified information over the server.

Clinton has said she regrets using the system in her New York home's basement for work. Voters have repeatedly said in surveys the decision contributes to a feeling she is untrustworthy.

The hearing was one of a series called by the committee's Republican leadership to answer questions the lawmakers say have been left unanswered by a report released this summer by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

FBI director James Comey said in July there was evidence that Clinton and her staff may have broken the law with their "extremely careless" handling of classified government secrets but concluded there was insufficient grounds to prosecute.

The FBI's report showed Combetta saying he used software called BleachBit to delete an archive of Clinton's work emails around the same time as a conference call with Clinton's lawyers, despite lawmakers seeking the records through a subpoena.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Bill Trott)