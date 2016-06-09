FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clinton thrilled Obama 'has my back' in U.S. election: Reuters interview
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 9, 2016 / 6:22 PM / a year ago

Clinton thrilled Obama 'has my back' in U.S. election: Reuters interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives to speak to supporters at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Thursday welcomed President Barack Obama’s endorsement, telling Reuters in an interview that it “means the world” to her that her former rival has her back in the 2016 campaign.

“It is absolutely a joy and an honor that President Obama and I, over the years, have gone from fierce competitors to true friends,” Clinton said.

Clinton and Obama will begin campaigning together next week in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.