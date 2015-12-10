Government employees' union endorses Clinton for president

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a town hall in Waterloo, Iowa December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

(Reuters) - Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton notched another union endorsement on Thursday, building stronger momentum in the labor movement as she seeks to consolidate support for the party’s nomination for the U.S. presidency.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), with about 670,000 workers, endorsed Clinton for the November 2016 race, saying she shares the union’s vision for government employees.

“AFGE needs to make sure that whoever occupies the White House values our work and our agencies’ mission to serve the public,” the union said in a statement.

“We need someone with the spine to stand strong against the anti-government ideologues that want to shut down the government and eliminate your jobs.”

Clinton has now notched 18 national labor endorsements, with collective membership totaling more than 12 million people, according to her campaign.

Clinton’s main rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, has received endorsements from two unions, National Nurses United and the American Postal Workers Union, as well as several state and local unions.

Clinton is hoping to build a broad coalition across her party, securing the Democratic nomination early and avoiding a potentially damaging primary fight.

The former secretary of state has support from 56 percent of her party, versus 32 percent for Sanders, according to a 5-day rolling poll from Reuters/Ipsos dated Dec. 4.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez in New York

