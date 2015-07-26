U.S. presidential candidate Clinton unveils renewable energy goals

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at an organizing event at the Reiman Ballroom at the Iowa State University Alumni Center in Ames, Iowa July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Sunday announced goals for increasing U.S. reliance on renewable energy, pledging to have more than half a billion solar panels installed nationwide within four years of taking office.

Clinton, the front-runner for her party’s 2016 presidential nomination, also pledged that the United States would generate enough clean renewable energy to power every home in the country within 10 years of taking office.