Clinton says she will put out a clean energy plan in next few days

DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday she would release a plan in the next few days for a clean energy agreement among the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“I will also be putting out in the next few days a broad approach to how I would work to have a North American compact about clean energy,” Clinton told the Des Moines Register editorial board, after announcing earlier on Tuesday her opposition to the proposed Keystone oil pipeline.