Clinton says Justice Department should probe Exxon over climate change data
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
October 29, 2015 / 8:27 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton says Justice Department should probe Exxon over climate change data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at the "Carroll County Democratic Committee's Annual Grover Cleveland Dinner" at the Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett, New Hampshire, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

BERLIN, N.H. (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Thursday she believes the U.S. Justice Department should investigate the failure of Exxon Mobil Corp’s to disclose data related to climate change.

“Yes, yes they should ... there’s a lot of evidence they misled people,” Clinton said replying to a question by climate activists after a campaign event at a community college in Berlin, New Hampshire.

“She immediately agreed and was very enthusiastically supportive,” Jordan Cichon with the group 350 Action told Reuters.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler

