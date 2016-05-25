FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton spokesman: IG report shows no Clinton missteps on emails
#Politics
May 25, 2016 / 4:47 PM / a year ago

Clinton spokesman: IG report shows no Clinton missteps on emails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton addresses Service Employees Union (SEIU) members at the union's 2016 International Convention in Detroit, Michigan, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department inspector general’s report shows Hillary Clinton’s email practices reflected those of other secretaries of state and that her use of personal email was known to government officials at the time, a Clinton spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The report shows that problems with the State Department’s electronic recordkeeping systems were longstanding and that there was no precedent of someone in her position having a State Department email account until after the arrival of her successor,” spokesman Brian Fallon said in a statement.

He also said the report, which was distributed to lawmakers, showed no successful breach of the private server she used.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
