FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Clinton says 'there is no case here' in FBI email investigation
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 31, 2016 / 7:00 PM / 10 months ago

Clinton says 'there is no case here' in FBI email investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Manor Complex in Wilton Manors, Florida.Brian Snyder

KENT, Ohio (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Monday that she welcomed the FBI to look at the emails in the latest twist in the controversy over her use of a private server while she was secretary of state.

"There is no case here," Clinton said at a rally at Kent State University, telling supporters she was confident the FBI would reach the same conclusion as it did in a year-long investigation - that there were no grounds for any charges.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.