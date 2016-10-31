Clinton says 'there is no case here' in FBI email investigation

KENT, Ohio (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Monday that she welcomed the FBI to look at the emails in the latest twist in the controversy over her use of a private server while she was secretary of state.
"There is no case here," Clinton said at a rally at Kent State University, telling supporters she was confident the FBI would reach the same conclusion as it did in a year-long investigation - that there were no grounds for any charges.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese