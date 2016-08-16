FBI to give Congress report on lack of charges over Clinton's email use: CNN

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton listens to Vice-President Joe Biden speak as they campaign together during an event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, August 15, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI on Tuesday will deliver a report to U.S. lawmakers explaining why the law enforcement agency did not recommend charges over Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email server, CNN reported, citing U.S. officials briefed on the matter.

The confidential material, which will include FBI agent memos on their interviews with the U.S. Democratic presidential candidate, is classified and cannot be made public, according to CNN.

