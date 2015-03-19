'Bill for First Lady' campaign puts 'va-voom' in U.S. election

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a news conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A political group pushing Democrat Hillary Clinton to run for U.S. president has taken a novel approach: rallying people around making her husband the country’s First Lady.

The BillforFirstLady2016.com Political Action Committee is releasing videos, sponsoring social media accounts and hosting events that all feature a man decked out in a bobble-head mask of former President Bill Clinton, a red dress and high heels.

The independent group intends to take the character to the early-deciding states of New Hampshire and Iowa in support of Hillary, though she has yet to announce her decision to enter the race or begin campaigning.

“They always said Hillary wore the pants. Now I‘m wearing the dress,” the character says in an Arkansas drawl in one video. “Put Hillary in the White House. I am homesick.”

Americans have never seen a man in the role of “First Lady,” which mostly includes entertaining and working on social issues. Many are confused about what to even call a husband put into the traditionally female job.

The Bill character’s outfit is reminiscent of former First Lady Barbara Bush’s look: a boxy red sheath and shrug, coordinating heels, blue handbag and belt, and a pearl bracelet. In photos taken at Miami Beach, he swaps the Capitol Hill attire for a stars-and-stripes string bikini.

Hillary Clinton’s love of trousers led her to jokingly call her supporters the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pantsuits” during her first presidential campaign in 2008. It is her husband Bill who is famously associated with dresses - specifically a blue Gap one worn by former White House Intern Monica Lewinsky.

“There’s more va-voom in a red dress,” the committee’s campaign manager Luke Montgomery said about its palette choice.

President Clinton recently kidded with television host Rachel Ray about the confusion over a husband taking the First Lady role, suggesting he might be the “First Man,” or “I could be called Adam.”

Whatever his title, Clinton will have a tough act to follow in the sartorial realm if his wife is elected. Current First Lady Michelle Obama has staked a major claim in American fashion, wearing dresses from top U.S. designers and igniting crazes for wide belts and the J. Crew brand.