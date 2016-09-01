Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton addresses the National Convention of the American Legion in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

WASHINGTON U.S. Democrat Hillary Clinton raised about $143 million in August for her presidential bid and the Democratic Party, the her campaign announced on Thursday.

Of the total, about $62 million was raised for the candidate's White House run and about $81 million was raised for the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)