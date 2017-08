U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton answers questions from reporters on her campaign plane enroute to a campaign stop in Moline, Illinois, United States September 5, 2016.

(Reuters) - Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, on Monday said that she was not distracted by rumors of ill health and that attacks on the Clinton Foundation were not rooted in fact.

Clinton, speaking on her campaign plane, also said she continued to support a "no-fly zone" over Syria.