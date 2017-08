Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (C) speaks next to Virginia first lady Dorothy McCauliffe (L) and James Barnett (R) at a discussion on national security during a campaign event at the Virginia Air and Space Center in Hampton, Virginia, U.S., June 15, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will meet with fellow Democrats in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing Democratic sources.

The meeting in Congress will be Clinton's first meeting with Democrats in the House since becoming the party's presumptive nominee earlier this month, according to Politico.