WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hillary and Bill Clinton earned more than $25 million for delivering more than 100 speeches since 2014, The Washington Post and Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing financial disclosure forms.

Hillary Clinton, who is the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, also earned $5 million in royalties for her book, “Hard Choices,” which was released in June, according to the newspapers.