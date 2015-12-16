FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clinton proposes expanding 'Buffett rule' to raise wealthiest tax rates
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 16, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton proposes expanding 'Buffett rule' to raise wealthiest tax rates

Amanda Becker

1 Min Read

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton talks about her counterterrorism strategy during a campaign stop in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

OMAHA, Neb. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton on Wednesday proposed expanding the “Buffett rule” to raise effective tax rates on the wealthy.

Appearing in Omaha, Neb. alongside Warren Buffett for who the rule is named, Clinton said it will be necessary to ensure a fair tax system. The “Buffett rule” would adjust tax rates so that the wealthy couldn’t utilize loopholes and different rates for capital gains so that they effectively pay lower tax rates than the working class.

“The Buffett rule says that millionaires should pay at least 30 percent income tax rates instead of 10, 15, 20 -- I want to go even further,” Clinton said. “There has been too much that has led to the wealthy getting wealthier.”

Writing by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.