Clinton: I did not send or receive classified emails on private account

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during an event at the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business in New York July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WINTERSET, Iowa (Reuters) - U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Saturday she did not send or receive classified information on a private email account while she was secretary of state.

“I did not send nor receive anything that was classified at the time,” Clinton told reporters at a campaign event.

Clinton, the front-runner for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, has been criticized for using a private email account during her years as America’s top diplomat.