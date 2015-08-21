FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clinton pledges to expand public-service program, tuition assistance
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
August 21, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton pledges to expand public-service program, tuition assistance

Amanda Becker

2 Min Read

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a town hall meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada August 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would more than triple enrollment in the public-service program AmeriCorps to 250,000 and offer participants increased college aid as part of her plan to make higher education more affordable, her campaign said Thursday.

AmeriCorps participants who complete two-year assignments at nonprofit entities, community organizations or public agencies, followed by an additional year of public service, would receive $23,000 in tuition assistance, double the current maximum of $11,550. The education awards, which are currently taxed as income, would also be tax free, the campaign said.

“Young people willing to commit to public service deserve to live free from the crushing burden of student debt,” Clinton said in a statement.

Clinton has said if she is elected president in November 2016 that she would make it possible for students to attend in-state colleges without accruing debt.

Earlier this month, Clinton announced a plan to increase access to tuition grants, allow graduates to refinance existing loans at lower interest rates, streamline income-based repayment plans, police predatory lenders and provide additional aid to student parents.

The total estimated cost of Clinton’s education proposals is $350 billion over 10 years and would be paid for by capping itemized tax deductions for the wealthy. The AmeriCorps portion of the program would cost $20 billion over that period, the campaign said.

(This story has been refiled to correct paragraph 2 to two-year assignments instead of year-long assignments, adds an additional year of public service)

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.