FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clinton calls on hedge fund manager to return drug to original price
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 28, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton calls on hedge fund manager to return drug to original price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton answers questions from the audience following a speech in the gymnasium of Moulton Elementary School in Des Moines, Iowa, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank - RTX1RYCO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday called on Turing Pharmaceuticals to roll back the price of the anti-infective drug Daraprim to what it was when it was purchased by the small pharmaceutical company.

Clinton, taking questions on Facebook, called on Turing and its Chief Executive Officer Martin Shkreli to lower the cost of the 62-year-old treatment for a dangerous parasitic infection.

“What’s it going to be? Do the right thing. Lower the cost today to its original price,” Clinton wrote.

Turing, after generating outrage last week by the fact it raised the cost of Daraprim to $750 from $13.50 per pill, has said it would roll back the price but has not named a figure.

Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.