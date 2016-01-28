Clinton: DNC should authorize additional Democratic debate next week

ADEL, Iowa (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called on the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday to authorize an additional debate in New Hampshire next week for the party’s candidates.

“I am, you know, anxious if we can get something set up to be able to be there,” she said in an interview with MSNBC which will air later Wednesday. “So, let’s try to make it happen.”

She said she would like to see DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and the campaigns of the other two candidates, Bernie Sanders and Martin O‘Malley, to agree to the new debate.