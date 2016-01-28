FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clinton: DNC should authorize additional Democratic debate next week
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 27, 2016 / 5:43 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton: DNC should authorize additional Democratic debate next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at the Iowa Democratic Presidential Town Hall Forum in Des Moines, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

ADEL, Iowa (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called on the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday to authorize an additional debate in New Hampshire next week for the party’s candidates.

“I am, you know, anxious if we can get something set up to be able to be there,” she said in an interview with MSNBC which will air later Wednesday. “So, let’s try to make it happen.”

She said she would like to see DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and the campaigns of the other two candidates, Bernie Sanders and Martin O‘Malley, to agree to the new debate.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.