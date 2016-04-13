Electrical workers in New York City area endorse Clinton, campaign says

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a Glassdoor Pay Equality Roundtable in New York, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An electrical workers’ union in the New York City area has endorsed Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination, her campaign said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Clinton’s campaign said the Local 3 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers backed the former two-term U.S. senator from New York over her rival, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. The group represents more than 27,000 workers, according to its website.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sanders won support from New York City transit workers.