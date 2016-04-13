FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electrical workers in New York City area endorse Clinton, campaign says
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
April 13, 2016 / 3:12 PM / a year ago

Electrical workers in New York City area endorse Clinton, campaign says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a Glassdoor Pay Equality Roundtable in New York, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An electrical workers’ union in the New York City area has endorsed Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination, her campaign said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Clinton’s campaign said the Local 3 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers backed the former two-term U.S. senator from New York over her rival, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. The group represents more than 27,000 workers, according to its website.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sanders won support from New York City transit workers.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.