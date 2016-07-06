Clinton campaign to focus on key states in election: memo

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton delivers a campaign speech outside the shuttered Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey July 6, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign laid out states critical to the U.S. presidential election in a memo to supporters dated Wednesday, including six with key minority populations - Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, Florida, Colorado and Nevada.

The memo, sent to "interested parties" from Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook, also set a goal of raking in $4 million a day between now and the Nov. 8 election, or around $500 million total.

The memo, which was shared with Reuters by a Clinton supporter, emphasized the importance of boosting turnout among minority voters in the race against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

"If we fail to turn out African-American voters in Ohio, North Carolina or Virginia, we will lose. If we fail to turn out Hispanic voters in Florida, Colorado or Nevada, we will lose," Mook wrote.

"If we fail to turn out Asian-American and Pacific Islander voters in Nevada or Virginia, we will lose. Plain and simple," he added.

The memo emphasized the need for "the most aggressive Get-Out-The-Vote (GOTV) program in history" across the country and named other states, such as Pennsylvania and Ohio, as key to the campaign's efforts.

The campaign declined to comment.

Clinton's lead over Trump widened to 13 percentage points in a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Tuesday.

The poll showed 46 percent of likely voters supporting Clinton, with 33 percent backing Trump. But 22 percent said they would not support either candidate.

That support is lopsided among different racial and ethnic groups. Among the smaller sample of black voters, for example, Clinton has a whopping 80 percent support, while with white voters the two candidates are just about even, according to the poll.