WHITE PLAINS, New York Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko next week at the United Nations General Assembly, her campaign said on Wednesday.

She will also meet with other leaders, the campaign added.

