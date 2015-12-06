FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton aims to take U.S. relationship with Israel 'to the next level'
December 6, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton aims to take U.S. relationship with Israel 'to the next level'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers the keynote address at the Brookings Institution Saban Forum at the Willard Hotel in Washington December 6, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Sunday she would take the relationship between the U.S. and Israel “to the next level,” but warned that solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would not be enough to stabilize the entire region.

“I would extend an invitation to the Israeli prime minister to come to the United States,” Clinton said at a Washington forum hosted by the Brookings Institution when asked about her first day in the White House, “to work towards very much strengthening and intensifying our relationship on military matters.”

Clinton also said the military option should not be “taken off the table” when dealing with Iran, which is already showing “provocative behavior” that could violate its nuclear deal with the U.S.

(Reporting By Amanda Becker)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
