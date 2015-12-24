FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Presidential candidate Clinton concerned about U.S. deportations
December 24, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Presidential candidate Clinton concerned about U.S. deportations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a town hall event at Old Brick Church and Community Center in Iowa City, Iowa, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has “real concerns” about reports that the U.S. government is intensifying the deportation of Central American migrants who are in the country illegally, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“Hillary Clinton has real concerns about these reports, especially as families are coming together during this holiday season,” Xochitl Hinojosa, a spokeswoman for the leading Democratic candidate, said in an email. “She believes it is critical that everyone has a full and fair hearing, and that our country provides refuge to those that need it. And we should be guided by a spirit of humanity and generosity as we approach these issues.”

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Dan Grebler)

