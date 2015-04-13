Clinton to campaign in Iowa on Tuesday and Wednesday

U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-NY) speaks at a "Club 44" campaign event for Clinton in Washington June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hillary Clinton will visit the electorally pivotal state of Iowa on Tuesday and Wednesday on the first trip of her newly launched campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.

Clinton, who announced her candidacy in a video on Sunday, will participate in a roundtable discussion with students and educators at a community college in Monticello, Iowa, on Tuesday, and meet with small-business owners on Wednesday in Norwalk, Iowa, in what her campaign organization called “conversations with everyday Iowans.”

Iowa holds the kickoff contest in the parties’ presidential nominating process in early 2016.