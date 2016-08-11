FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Clinton campaign calls Trump ISIS attack 'false claim'
August 11, 2016

Clinton campaign calls Trump ISIS attack 'false claim'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally in Kissimmee, Florida, U.S. August 8, 2016.Chris Keane

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In response to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's accusation that Democrat President Barack Obama and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton were "co-founders" of Islamic State, Clinton's campaign called the remarks a "false claim."

"This is another example of Donald Trump trash-talking the United States," senior policy advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement. "What's remarkable about Trump's comments is that once again, he's echoing the talking points of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and our adversaries to attack American leaders and American interests, while failing to offer any serious plans to confront terrorism or make this country more secure."

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
