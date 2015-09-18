FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton says Obama administration decision on Keystone pipeline overdue
September 18, 2015 / 12:32 AM / 2 years ago

Clinton says Obama administration decision on Keystone pipeline overdue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONCORD, N.H. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Thursday the Obama administration’s decision on whether to approve the Keystone XL pipeline oil pipeline was overdue and she “can’t wait too much longer” to say where she stands on the issue.

The White House said last month the U.S. State Department continued to review TransCanada Corp’s proposed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada’s oil sands to Gulf Coast refineries.

“I worked in the administration, I started the process that was supposed to lead to a decision, I can’t wait too much longer and I’m putting the white House on notice. I’m going to tell you what I think soon, because I can’t wait,” Clinton told a town hall-style campaign event in New Hampshire.

Clinton, the former secretary of state, has not stated whether she favors approval of the pipeline.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Will Dunham

