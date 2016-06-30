Probe of Clinton's email driven by facts, not politics: White House

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton comments on the just-released Benghazi report as she speaks at Galvanize, a learning community for technology, in Denver, U.S. June 28, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said the U.S. Justice Department's investigation into Hillary Clinton's email use is being driven by facts and should be free of political interference.

"The rule of law is paramount," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily press briefing following reports that the U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch had a meeting with former President Bill Clinton.