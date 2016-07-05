House No. 2 Republican says still questions Clinton's judgment in email matter

U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) attends a news conference with other Republican leaders after a Republican House caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 6, 2016.

(Reuters) - U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday he was still troubled by Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email server when she was secretary of State, even though the FBI has declined to recommend charges in the matter.

"This is still very troubling," McCarthy, the No. 2 House Republican, told reporters, adding that there was no way to know whether Clinton's email server was ever successfully hacked.