a year ago
House No. 2 Republican says still questions Clinton's judgment in email matter
July 5, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

House No. 2 Republican says still questions Clinton's judgment in email matter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) attends a news conference with other Republican leaders after a Republican House caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 6, 2016.

(Reuters) - U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday he was still troubled by Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email server when she was secretary of State, even though the FBI has declined to recommend charges in the matter.

"This is still very troubling," McCarthy, the No. 2 House Republican, told reporters, adding that there was no way to know whether Clinton's email server was ever successfully hacked.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Adam DeRose; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
