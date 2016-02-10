FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Democratic nomination will likely be won in March: Clinton campaign manager
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
February 10, 2016 / 1:17 AM / 2 years ago

Democratic nomination will likely be won in March: Clinton campaign manager

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets supporters outside a polling place in Nashua, New Hampshire February 9, 2016, the day of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary. REUTERS/Brian Snyder . SAP is the sponsor of this content. It was independently created by Reuters' editorial staff and funded in part by SAP, which otherwise has no role in this coverage.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager said on Tuesday the Democratic nomination for the 2016 presidential election would “very likely” be decided in March, and that the support of black and Hispanic voters would be key to victory.

“It will be very difficult, if not impossible, for a Democrat to win the nomination without strong levels of support among African American and Hispanic voters,” campaign manager Robby Mook wrote in a memo titled “March Matters.”

“The nomination will very likely be won in March, not February, and we believe that Hillary Clinton is well positioned to build a strong – potentially insurmountable – delegate lead next month,” he said.

CNN projected on Tuesday that Clinton lost to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in the New Hampshire primary.

(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Peter Cooney)

SAP is the sponsor of this content. It was independently created by Reuters’ editorial staff and funded in part by SAP, which otherwise has no role in this coverage.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.