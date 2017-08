Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers remarks at the Hudson Institute's Herman Kahn Award Ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 22, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will meet with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, according to campaign aide.

Netanyahu is in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly. Clinton met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier in the week.