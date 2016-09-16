FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton campaign: Trump's actions on Obama birth issue 'disgraceful'
September 16, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Clinton campaign: Trump's actions on Obama birth issue 'disgraceful'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at the Black Women's Agenda Annual Symposium in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2016.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign on Friday blasted Republican rival Donald Trump's statement acknowledging that President Barack Obama was born in the United States after years of questioning the president's citizenship.

"Trump’s actions today were disgraceful," Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook said. "After five years of pushing a racist conspiracy theory into the mainstream, it was appalling to watch Trump appoint himself the judge of whether the President of the United States is American."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
