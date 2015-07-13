Hillary Clinton to meet with Pelosi on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will meet with House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday in Washington, a Democratic source said.
Clinton, the front-runner in the race for the Democratic nomination, will be in Washington to meet with Senate and House Democrats during their weekly caucus meetings but will first meet privately with Pelosi on Tuesday morning, the source told Reuters.
