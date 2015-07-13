FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hillary Clinton to meet with Pelosi on Tuesday
#Politics
July 13, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

Hillary Clinton to meet with Pelosi on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will meet with House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday in Washington, a Democratic source said.

Clinton, the front-runner in the race for the Democratic nomination, will be in Washington to meet with Senate and House Democrats during their weekly caucus meetings but will first meet privately with Pelosi on Tuesday morning, the source told Reuters.

Reporting by Eric Beech and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Peter Cooney

