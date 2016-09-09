Obama to meet with congressional leaders on Monday: White House
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama has invited congressional leaders to the White House on Monday to discuss legislative priorities for this month, a White House official said.
NEW YORK U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's spokeswoman said on Friday Clinton's plan to curb drug spending was not the blow to medical innovation that Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Ian Read described it as being on Thursday.
"Throughout this campaign, Hillary Clinton has called for expanding investments in innovation for healthcare, from a cure for Alzheimer's to building on Vice President Biden's Cancer Moonshot initiative," campaign spokeswoman Julie Wood said in an emailed statement.
"She's said clearly that our pharmaceutical and biotech industries are great sources of innovation and she wants to support their development of new treatments," she said.
Last week, Clinton unveiled a plan to create an oversight panel that would protect consumers from "unjustified" price hikes on life-saving drugs.
On Thursday, while speaking at an investor conference, Read said Clinton's plan would be "very negative for innovation." A Pfizer spokeswoman had no further comment on Friday.
Drugmakers have been criticized for raising drug prices in the United States, where citizens pay the most worldwide for medicines.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer and Ransdell Pierson)
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama has invited congressional leaders to the White House on Monday to discuss legislative priorities for this month, a White House official said.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton reflected on her religious faith on Thursday during the first of a series of speeches her campaign said would focus on her values and vision rather than those of Republican opponent Donald Trump.
CLEVELAND Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Thursday said he was against the Iraq war all along despite telling radio interviewer Howard Stern in 2002 that he favored it.