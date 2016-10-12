FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Clinton campaign chief Podesta: FBI probing hack of his emails
#Politics
October 12, 2016 / 12:36 AM / 10 months ago

Clinton campaign chief Podesta: FBI probing hack of his emails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The chairman of Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, John Podesta, said on Tuesday the FBI is investigating the hack of his emails as published on WikiLeaks.

Speaking to reporters aboard the campaign plane, Podesta said the FBI probe is part of a broader investigation into the hacking of Democratic computers. He said Russia is behind the hack and may be colluding with the campaign of Clinton's opponent, Republican Donald Trump.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
