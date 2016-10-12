Clinton campaign chief Podesta: FBI probing hack of his emails

(Reuters) - The chairman of Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, John Podesta, said on Tuesday the FBI is investigating the hack of his emails as published on WikiLeaks.
Speaking to reporters aboard the campaign plane, Podesta said the FBI probe is part of a broader investigation into the hacking of Democratic computers. He said Russia is behind the hack and may be colluding with the campaign of Clinton's opponent, Republican Donald Trump.
