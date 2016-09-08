Democrat Clinton to hold news conference Thursday: campaign

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign Voter Registration Rally at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, United States September 6, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will hold a news conference on Thursday morning before departing from White Plains, New York, to campaign in North Carolina, a campaign spokesman said.

No specific time for the conference was provided.

Clinton, criticized in the past for not being accessible to media, has already spoken to reporters twice on her campaign plane this week as the campaign heads into the final months before the Nov. 8 presidential election.