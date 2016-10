Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton waves after speaking at a campaign rally in Lake Worth, Florida, U.S. October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will hold her election night rally in New York City, the campaign said on Wednesday.

The Clinton campaign is headquartered in New York's Brooklyn borough, and Clinton served two terms as a U.S. senator for the state, from 2001 to 2009. She lives in the New York City suburb of Chappaqua.

Her opponent in the Nov. 8 election, Republican Donald Trump, is also from New York.

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)