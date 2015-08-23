Former New Mexico governor Richardson backs Hillary Clinton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson on Sunday said he would endorse Democrat Hillary Clinton in her bid to win the November 2016 presidential election, calling her the best candidate in the running for the Democratic nomination.

Clinton is the frontrunner in the field of Democratic presidential candidates, supported by 48.5 percent of Democrats polled in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released Friday.

Richardson, who served as energy secretary and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, told ABC’s “This Week” program that he had “patched things up” with the Clintons, after he drew their ire in 2008 by endorsing President Barack Obama.

“I‘m supporting her now,” Richardson said. “She’s the best candidate by far of all the candidates.”

He said that while he had not handled his decision to endorse Obama in 2008 as well as possible, he stood by it.

Richardson cited Clinton’s expertise in foreign policy issues and her fundraising ability.

But he also said fellow Democrat Vice President Joe Biden, who is mulling whether to mount a challenge to Clinton, would be a “formidable candidate” if he entered the race.