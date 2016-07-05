FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Speaker Ryan: declining to prosecute Clinton bad precedent
July 5, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Speaker Ryan: declining to prosecute Clinton bad precedent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) arrives at a news conference about the House Democrats' sit-in over gun-control laws, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2016.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday

attacked the decision by FBI Director James Comey to not recommend charges against Democrat Hillary Clinton for use of a private email server, saying it "defies explanation."

"Declining to prosecute Secretary Clinton for recklessly mishandling and transmitting national security information will set a terrible precedent," Ryan, a Republican, said in a statement. "The findings of this investigation also make clear that Secretary Clinton misled the American people when she was confronted with her criminal actions."

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

