10 months ago
U.S. House Speaker Ryan renews call to suspend classified briefings for Clinton
#Politics
October 28, 2016 / 5:50 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. House Speaker Ryan renews call to suspend classified briefings for Clinton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) participates in an interview at the Economic Club of Washington in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2016.Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday renewed his call for U.S. intelligence officials to stop giving Hillary Clinton classified briefing typically given to presidential candidates in the wake of FBI Director James Comey's letter citing additional emails now under review.

"This decision, long overdue, is the result of her reckless use of a private email server, and her refusal to be forthcoming with federal investigators. I renew my call for the Director of National Intelligence to suspend all classified briefings for Secretary Clinton until this matter is fully resolved," Ryan said in a statement referring to the former secretary of state.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
