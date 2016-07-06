FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2016 / 11:04 PM / a year ago

Sanders endorsement of Clinton could come as early as next week: ABC News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders arrive for a meeting with Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a hotel in Washington, U.S., June 14, 2016.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Hillary Clinton could receive her rival Bernie Sanders' endorsement at a public event next week, ABC News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the Sanders campaign.

The two campaigns are discussing the matter and "Sanders’ endorsement of Clinton could come sometime next week, possibly at an event in New Hampshire," ABC News said.

Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont who describes himself as a democratic socialist, said last month he would vote for the former secretary of state in the Nov. 8 election to stop likely Republican nominee Donald Trump.

But he has not quit the race and has said he will continue to push for a liberal agenda heading into the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia from July 25 to 28, when Clinton's nomination is expected to become official.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
