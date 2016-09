U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton coughs onstage during a campaign stop at the 11th Congressional District Labor Day Parade and Festival in Cleveland, Ohio, United States September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is scheduled to return to the campaign trail on Friday after taking a few days off to recuperate from pneumonia, MSNBC reported on Tuesday.

The network, citing what it said was a release from Clinton's campaign, said she was scheduled to appear at a "Black Women's Agenda" event in Washington, although it said if she were not feeling well that plan could change.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)