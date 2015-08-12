FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Dept says advised parts of two Clinton emails should be top-secret
August 12, 2015 / 12:18 AM / 2 years ago

State Dept says advised parts of two Clinton emails should be top-secret

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that the intelligence community recommended that parts of unreleased emails from Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state should be upgraded to the top-secret level.

“Department employees circulated these emails on unclassified systems in 2009 and 2011 and ultimately some were forwarded to Secretary Clinton. They were not marked as classified,” State Department John Kirby said in a statement.

“These emails have not been released to the public,” the statement added. “While we work with the Director of National Intelligence to resolve whether, in fact, this material is actually classified, we are taking steps to ensure the information is protected and stored appropriately.”

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh

