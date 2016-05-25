FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Department was not doing enough on emails, records: spokesman
May 25, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

State Department was not doing enough on emails, records: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic U.S presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at the Circle of Mothers, Trayvon Martin Foundation Gala in Fort Lauderdale, Florida May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. State Department officials were aware of Hillary Clinton’s use of private email as secretary of state but did not understand the full extent to which she employed it, a department spokesman said on Wednesday.

Spokesman Mark Toner said the State Department has already complied with many recommendations in an inspector general’s report on Clinton’s email use and acknowledged failings during her 2009-2013 tenure.

“We, like many federal agencies, were not doing enough to meet the requirements of records management and preservation,” Toner said at a news briefing.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and David Alexander; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

