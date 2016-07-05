FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. State Department disputes FBI view that it has lax security culture
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
July 5, 2016 / 7:12 PM / a year ago

U.S. State Department disputes FBI view that it has lax security culture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it disagreed with FBI Director James Comey's assessment that the department as a whole has a lax attitude toward security compared to other U.S. government agencies.

"We don't share the broad assessment made of our institution that there's a lax culture here when it comes to protecting classified information. We take it very, very seriously," State Department spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

His comments came after Comey announced some of the results of the FBI's yearlong investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while she was in office. Comey said the FBI found evidence of a general lack of care for classified information at the State Department.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech

